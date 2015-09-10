* Iraq planning first bond since 2006

* Deal for Iraq preferred over Kurdistan

* Investors cap Iraq bond at US$2bn

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Iraq is gearing up to print its first international bond in almost a decade, with investors warning that the sovereign will have to pay eye-watering yields to raise a sizeable amount.

Iraq (B-/B-) is meeting investors this week in London for a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond. The roadshow moves to the US next week. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

A successful deal would stand in contrast to Kurdistan's attempts to raise debt. The semi-autonomous region in Northern Iraq has yet to price its deal after speaking to investors in July about a five-year bond placement, although it still hopes to do so.

While both face huge security challenges, Iraq should have fewer problems in selling its deal. Iraq is a sovereign entity, which is seeking to issue a listed, rated bond with standard documentation. In contrast, Kurdistan's potential transaction was likened to a private placement by some accounts, with no ratings, no listing and uncertainty about some of the risks involved.

Investors also say there is greater clarity about Iraq's ability to generate revenues through direct oil sales. While Kurdistan is ramping up independent oil sales, it is doing so in defiance of Baghdad and follows growing discontent between the two sides over a revenue-sharing agreement. Iraq has yet to react, though last year it took to the courts to block a tanker carrying Kurdish oil from entering US waters.

"It's very vague as to whether Kurdistan will actually be allowed to [continue to] sell its own oil," said an investor, echoing the sentiment of two others.

OIL FOR SALE

The importance of oil to both Iraq and Kurdistan cannot be overstated. Iraq holds the world's fifth largest oil reserves, said Fitch. Exports from its southern terminals averaged 3 million barrels a day in June, Reuters reported, equal to around US$144m of revenue every day.

Crucially, the oil fields are far from the front lines of the battle with Islamic State, said Paul Gamble, a director in Fitch's sovereign ratings arm.

But lower oil prices have significantly weakened Iraq's fiscal position with Fitch forecasting a double-digit deficit for 2015. This has led Baghdad to the capital markets for the first time since 2006.

Officials are eyeing US$5bn-$6bn through bond sales, though this deal will be smaller.

"There is no way they can get that in one tranche," said one fixed income investor. "I imagine the maximum will be US$2bn."

Another investor agreed that US$2bn was the most Iraq could pull out of the market in one go, though even that could be a struggle.

"In order to do US$2bn, they will need to pay quite a substantial amount," he said.

Iraq's only outstanding bond, a US$2.7bn 2028 note, was trading at a yield of 10.60% on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

"If they want to do a new 10-year deal, they will most probably have to pay 10.5% to 11% yield," said the second investor, referencing the outstanding bond as a data point.

The current yield on the 2028 bond is in contrast to where it was trading just a few months ago. In mid-May, for example, it was quoted inside 8%.

SHORTER MATURITY

In order to keep the price down, Iraq may, therefore, choose to issue a five-year note, although the tenor has yet to be decided.

Some think the 2028 bonds are a poor comparable. "The 2028s are old and not particularly liquid," said a banker.

"This is a chance to get into something new," he said, adding that this may allow Iraq to be a bit more aggressive on price.

Investors are also looking to other, similarly rated, sovereign issuers to get an idea of where Iraq should price, although how useful they are as reference points remains to be seen.

Ecuador (B3/B/B), has a US$1.5bn 2020 bond outstanding. However, that note is trading at a yield of 17.76%. This after the bonds were priced in March at 10.50% and then tapped in May at 8.50%.

"If Ecuador had to pay 10.50% for a five-year bond, I can't see that Iraq would be any different," said an investor.

Nigeria (Baa3/B+/BB-)and Egypt (B3/B-/B ) are other comparables, but "the Nigeria situation is much better," said one investor.

Nigeria has US$500m 2023 bonds trading at a yield of 7.873%. Egypt's US$1bn 2020 bonds are much lower, at 4.68%, according to Thomson Reuters prices.

Despite the high price tag investors are demanding, there are positives about Iraq's credit profile, aside from oil. Foreign exchange reserves, at US$67bn at end-2014, were sufficient to cover over 10 months of current external payments, said Fitch. External debt service ratios are also well below the peer median.

Furthermore, Iraq has plenty of international support.

"It has the backing of basically all the big development agencies, which acts as a backstop to any deal," said an investor.

The World Bank, for example, will provide US$1.7bn in loans to Iraq, the country's finance ministry said in July. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)