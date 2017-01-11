BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services and its unit enters into a series of agreements
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing
Jan 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Iraq has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan for a US$1bn five-year bond guaranteed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to a source.
USAID is providing a full faith and credit guarantee for the notes which will have a January 18 2022 maturity and a January 18 2017 settlement date. The trade will be unrated. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders