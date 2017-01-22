UPDATE 1-Australia's Ichthys LNG dealt blow as major contractor pulls plug
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply Ichthys LNG
BAGHDAD Jan 22 Iraq announced the sale of $1 billion in bonds guaranteed by the United States, paying an interest of 2.1 percent, far below the price the country is paying for its non-guaranteed debt.
The U.S.-guaranteed five-year bonds were issued on Wednesday, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The Iraqi government, which relies almost exclusively on oil income, has struggled to pay its bills since crude prices dropped in 2014, the same year that Islamic State militants seized a third of the country's territory. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Potter)
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
* Coal imports drop after 4 years of gains * LNG purchases also decline * Demand curbed by rise of renewable energy, nuclear restarts (Recasts, adds tables) TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's coal imports for power generation fell in 2016 from four years of successive record highs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases dropped for a second year as an energy crisis brought on by the 2011 Fukushima disaster eased, official data showed. Rising supplies of homegrown renewable ene