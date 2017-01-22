(Adds yield on outstanding debt, country rating, context)
BAGHDAD Jan 22 Iraq announced the sale of $1
billion in bonds guaranteed by the United States, paying an
interest of 2.1 percent, far below the 9 percent yield on the
country's non-guaranteed debt.
The U.S.-guaranteed five-year bonds were issued on
Wednesday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The Iraqi government, which relies almost exclusively on oil
income, has struggled to pay its bills since crude prices
dropped in 2014, the same year that Islamic State militants
seized a third of the country's territory.
The Iraqi government in November said it plans to issue $2
billion worth of bonds on international markets to help narrow
its budget deficit in 2017.
The bonds will be sold in two equal tranches of one billion
dollars each, one of them with a U.S. guarantee that would
reduce its cost of borrowing, it said.
Iraq has a speculative rating of B/B- from both S&P and
Fitch. It has a $2.7 billion in international bonds due in 2028
with a coupon of 5.8 percent, currently yielding about 9 percent
IQ024029557=.
