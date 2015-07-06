By Hadeel Al Sayegh
| DUBAI, July 6
DUBAI, July 6 Iraq's government plans a domestic
issue of $5 billion worth of bonds starting in the fourth
quarter of this year as it seeks to relieve the pressure of low
oil prices on its finances, an official told Reuters on Monday.
The medium-term notes, with maturities of between 12 and 18
months, will help to finance the budget deficit and be open to
local banks, other institutions and retail investors, said
Mudher Saleh Kasim, a former senior central bank official who
advises Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on financial policy.
Through years of conflict and upheaval, Iraqis have become
used to hoarding large sums of foreign currency in their homes.
The bond issue will seek to tap this hoard.
"It gives a unique opportunity to a group of investors who
are cash-rich and essentially hoarders," Kasim said. "We think
there will be good demand for investment."
The bonds will be denominated in U.S. dollars and issued in
stages, according to investor demand. Investors will be able to
choose to receive the principal on maturity in dollars or in
dinars at a more attractive rate than the current market rate.
The plunge of oil prices since last year and Iraq's fight
against Islamic State militants has put severe pressure on its
finances; the government has projected a budget deficit of about
$25 billion this year, in a budget of roughly $100 billion.
International reserves at the central bank fell to $66
billion at end-2014 from $78 billion at end-2013, according to
the International Monetary Fund, and they may have dropped
further since then.
This has started to put pressure on the Iraqi currency in
the secondary market, which sank as low as 1,400 to the dollar
in mid-June from 1,228 a week earlier. It was trading at 1,240
on Monday, dealers said. The central bank auctions dollars to
banks and licensed traders at a fixed price of 1,166.
Abadi told local television channel Al Sumeria in mid-June
that the dinar was "strongly backed and there's no fear about
the exchange rate against the dollar".
But he added, "There's been speculation and scheming in
recent days by those who are enemies of Iraq and finance corrupt
people, and are trying to affect the current situation."
In addition to the domestic bond issue, Iraq has said it
plans to raise $5 billion with an international bond issue this
year. In early June, the IMF agreed to lend Iraq $833 million,
and last week the finance ministry said the World Bank would
provide loans totalling $1.7 billion.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)