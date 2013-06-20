ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Oil major BP is considering a lower target for peak output at Rumaila, Iraq's most prolific oilfield, key to the country's ambition to raise output, BP chief executive Bob Dudley told Reuters on Thursday.

"It is something the government has asked us to do," Dudley said in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the Rosneft annual general meeting.

Dudley is expected to take a seat on the board after BP's purchase of a 20 percent stake in the state owned Russian oil producer.

One set of scenarios ranges from 1.7 million to 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd), while the current target of 2.85 million is still "mentioned" but the peaks would differ over time in different scenarios, Dudley said.

Iraq is aiming to produce 3.4 million bpd by the end of this year, up from around 3.1 million bpd now. "I think it's doable," Dudley said, adding next year's higher output target would depend on infrastructure developments. Iraq is aiming to produce 4.5 million bpd by the end of 2014.