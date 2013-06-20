ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Oil major BP
is considering a lower target for peak output at Rumaila,
Iraq's most prolific oilfield, key to the country's ambition to
raise output, BP chief executive Bob Dudley told Reuters on
Thursday.
"It is something the government has asked us to do," Dudley
said in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on the sidelines of
the Rosneft annual general meeting.
Dudley is expected to take a seat on the board after BP's
purchase of a 20 percent stake in the state owned Russian oil
producer.
One set of scenarios ranges from 1.7 million to 2.4 million
barrels per day (bpd), while the current target of 2.85 million
is still "mentioned" but the peaks would differ over time in
different scenarios, Dudley said.
Iraq is aiming to produce 3.4 million bpd by the end of
this year, up from around 3.1 million bpd now. "I think it's
doable," Dudley said, adding next year's higher output target
would depend on infrastructure developments. Iraq is aiming to
produce 4.5 million bpd by the end of 2014.