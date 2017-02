LONDON, April 18 Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani confirmed on Wednesday that talks were taking place between BP and Baghdad over the northern Kirkuk oilfield.

The UK major is looking closely at a project to revive the giant, ageing oilfield and industry sources say Baghdad wants to strengthen its position in a dispute with semi-autonomous Kurdistan over ownership of northern Iraqi fields.

(Reporting by Simon Falush)