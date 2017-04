DUBAI May 18 British oil major BP has agreed with the Iraqi oil ministry to cut this year's expenditure on development work at Rumaila oilfield to $2.5 billion from $3.5 billion, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Oil companies have proposed millions of dollars of cuts in development spending in Iraq, a senior oil ministry official told Reuters in March, after Baghdad told them low oil prices and its fight against Islamic State had made payments difficult.

The cut in budget spending will have no impact on production from Rumaila oilfield, Iraq's largest. Output is expected to remain steady at around current levels of about 1.4 million barrels per day in 2015. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Susan Thomas)