* BP agrees with Iraq to cut development budget on field by
$1 bln
* Drop in crude prices has hit country's oil revenue hard
* Baghdad delays oil contract negotiations as prices rally
* Oil majors believe production-sharing contracts unlikely
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, May 18 BP has cut its development
budget for Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield by $1 billion this year
after the government warned a slump in crude prices and its
battle against Islamic State was making it difficult to pay oil
companies.
The British oil major has agreed with Baghdad to reduce its
2015 spending on the country's largest oilfield to $2.5 billion,
from the initially planned $3.5 billion, an industry source
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
International firms operate in Iraq's southern oilfields
under service contracts, whereby they are paid a fixed dollar
fee for volumes produced.
But the arrangement has put Baghdad's coffers under immense
strain, as a dramatic drop in crude prices since last summer has
hammered the revenue it receives from selling oil.
Oil companies have proposed millions of dollars of budget
cuts, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters in
March.
It came after the government - wary of a boost in production
costs that would further stretch state finances - asked them to
revise development plans by considering postponing new projects
and delaying already committed undertakings.
The oil ministry could not be immediately reached for
comment on Monday.
Production from Rumaila is expected to remain steady at
around current levels of about 1.4 million barrels per day in
2015.
Foreign oil companies, already complaining of infrastructure
constraints, say they see little chance of a rise in Iraqi
production this year or even next.
Iraq's inability to increase output as fast as it has
previously announced could help ease the global oil glut more
quickly than anticipated and thus support prices.
The OPEC producer sought to renegotiate the terms of its
contracts with international oil companies.
In a series of letters sent to companies such as BP, Royal
Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Eni and
Lukoil since January, the oil ministry set out the
need for change in response to "the rapid drastic decrease in
crude oil prices".
RALLY
But global oil prices - which more than halved last
year from a peak of around $115 a barrel in June - have since
rebounded. They were trading at above $66 a barrel on Monday, up
from $45 in January.
The rally is making the need to renegotiate contracts less
urgent for Baghdad, oil executives say. The government is hoping
that prices will rise above the $60-70 a barrel range by the end
of the year end to potentially avoid the need to revise
contracts at all, industry sources say.
However in the meanwhile, the executives say, there is a
risk of long delays in the government paying foreign companies
and approving field development plans.
"The problem is that the ministry of oil firmly believes
that prices will pick up and this is the real problem, this is
why things are delaying," one executive told Reuters.
A second executive said: "They are hoping that all their
problems will go away with the price of oil going up. But the
price of oil won't go up."
Industry sources said approvals by Baghdad for tenders to
build new crude-processing facilities had already been delayed
by up to six months in some of the main southern fields.
That was due to both the government's lack of cash to repay
companies for the cost of building projects and a cumbersome
approval process for field development, the sources added.
The drop in oil prices means Baghdad is paying companies
much more than it would under the production-sharing model
followed elsewhere.
However, while Baghdad has sought to renegotiate terms, oil
executives say it unlikely to switch to a completely different
model - such as production sharing - any time soon.
Oil companies have presented various models for Iraq to
consider but no response has been received so far, sources say.
"They are not going to change the contract, they can tweak
it but not change it. They may try and bring the cost recovery
to be somehow connected to the price of oil, they may change the
remuneration fee to be somehow connected to the price of oil,"
said the second oil executive.
"But they are not going to change the structure of the
contract, I don't believe that."
