BAGHDAD Nov 30 Falling oil prices have forced
Iraq to scrap the draft 2015 budget it planned to present to
parliament on Sunday, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi told
lawmakers.
The budget had been based on a forecast oil price of $70 a
barrel, but prices dropped to a four-year low below that level
on Friday after OPEC's decision not to cut production.
"Two days ago, the price of a barrel fell to $64," Abadi
said. "It may be a small difference, but the budget was
originally very tight. With this fall, the budget was not
possible in this form."
He told parliament that cabinet had agreed to form a
committee to look at drafting a new budget from scratch,
focusing spending on absolute priorities, and would aim to
present it to parliament in a week to 10 days.
Abadi said the oil price fall, coupled with disruption to
production in Kirkuk this year, had had a devastating impact on
revenues at a time when the government faces huge costs battling
Islamic State fighters controlling much of north and west Iraq.
"Half the income has gone in one go," he said.
Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari told Reuters last week the
original budget envisaged spending of over $100 billion. Abadi
put the figure at 150 trillion Iraqi dinars ($125 billion).
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)