* Iraq not open to capping output, Abadi says
* Kirkuk flow resumed to avoid field damage
* 2017 budget could price oil at $35 a barrel
(Combines PM comments on oil, adds context)
By Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD, Aug 23 Iraq's prime minister said the
country has not yet reached its full oil market share,
suggesting his government would not restrain crude output as
part of any possible OPEC agreement to lift prices.
"And the capping, we are not open to that because Iraq is
still below what it should produce," Haider al-Abadi told
reporters, responding to a question about whether the
second-largest OPEC producer would be open to such a deal.
Venezuela, whose economy like Iraq's has been hit hard by
the oil price collapse, has for months sought to rally producers
towards an agreement to limit production. Despite rising this
year, oil at around $49 a barrel is less than half its
level of mid-2014.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are due to meet informally in Algeria next month on
the sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF). Russia is
also expected to attend the IEF.
Abadi's comments come as sources in OPEC and the oil
industry told Reuters Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, was
sending positive signals that it may support joint action to
prop up the oil market.
Tehran refused to join an attempt in April to freeze output
at January levels, scuppering those talks because Saudi Arabia
said it wanted all producers to join the initiative.
Iraq, which depends on oil sales for 95 percent of its
public spending, appears set to continue boosting production,
which currently stands at around 4.6 million barrels per day.
The Baghdad government resumed partial pumping from fields
in Kirkuk operated by state-run North Oil Company (NOC) via a
Kurdish pipeline to Turkey, the oil ministry said on Thursday
without explanation.
Oil flow had stopped in March because of a dispute between
Abadi's government and authorities in the autonomous Kurdish
region over control of oil resources.
Abadi said on Tuesday the decision was made in order to
extract gas associated with oil and avoid damage to reservoirs.
"We have to produce oil in order to get gas," he told the
news conference in Baghdad.
"This is a very old oil field, if this field does not
produce oil, it can be degraded... So we were told to pump oil
from Kirkuk to Ceyhan," he said, referring to the Turkish
Mediterranean port where the pipeline delivers crude for
international oil sales.
Abadi also said Iraq may base its public budget for 2017 on
an oil price of $35 per barrel, about the same level as this
year after it was lowered from an initial forecast of $45 a
barrel. Iraq sells its crude at a discount to international oil
prices.
The price assumption for 2017 could still be changed by
parliament which has to approve it, Abadi's spokesman said
separately.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin, editing by David Evans and Susan
Thomas)