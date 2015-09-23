BAGHDAD, Sept 23 Iraq's first major cholera
outbreak since 2012 has risen to at least 121 cases and spread
to southern provinces along the Euphrates River, though no new
deaths have been reported in days, the health ministry said on
Wednesday.
The illness was detected last week in the town of Abu
Ghraib, about 25 km (15 miles) west of the capital, where at
least four deaths were recorded. Most of the new cases are in
Babel province south of Baghdad.
Cholera is spread mainly through contaminated water and food
and, if untreated, can lead to death by dehydration and kidney
failure within hours.
Iraq's water and sewerage systems are outdated and
infrastructure development has been hindered by years of war and
neglect. Poor public services were a catalyst for street
protests last month in Baghdad.
Health ministry spokesman Rifaq al-Araji has blamed the
cholera outbreak on low water levels in the Euphrates, from
where locals extract water for drinking or farming, and winter
flooding that contaminated the river and shallow wells with
sewage water.
He said high summer temperatures may also have activated the
bacterium that causes cholera. Temperatures topped 50 degrees
Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) during July and August.
Araji said public awareness has helped keep the current
outbreak under control.
"If treatment is received within the first 24 to 48 hours of
infection, there is no peril to the patient," he told Reuters by
phone.
The ministry said it certified four fatalities from cholera
in Abu Ghraib last week. Medical sources previously put the
death toll at six.
Around 300 people were diagnosed with the illness in 2012 in
the northern city of Kirkuk and the Kurdistan region. Five years
earlier, at least 24 people died and more than 4,000 cases were
confirmed.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by
John Stonestreet)