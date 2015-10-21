BAGHDAD Oct 21 Iraq's first major cholera
outbreak since 2012 has risen to more than 1,800 cases,
including six deaths, and spread to the northern Kurdistan
region, a health ministry spokesmen said on Wednesday.
The illness, which can lead to death by dehydration and
kidney failure within hours if left untreated, was detected last
month west of Baghdad.
Most of the new cases are there and in Babel province south
of the capital, spokesman Ahmed al-Rudaini said by phone from
Baghdad.
A spokesman for the Kurdistan health ministry confirmed two
cases in Erbil and two others in Duhok but said there were no
fatalities.
The health ministry has blamed the cholera outbreak on low
water levels in the Euphrates, from where locals extract water
for drinking or farming, and winter flooding that contaminated
the river and shallow wells with sewage water.
