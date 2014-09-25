UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Sept 25 There is no specific or credible threat against Washington's area rail or bus systems, a spokesman for the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority said on Thursday.
"We are aware of the reporting out of the Middle East," spokesman Dan Stessel said in an email. "Based on the information we have at this time, there remains no specific or credible threat against the Metrorail or Metrobus systems."
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said his country had received "credible" intelligence that Islamic State militants planned to launch attacks on subway systems in Paris and the United States.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders