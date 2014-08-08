WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden phoned Iraqi President Fuad Masum on Friday to discuss U.S. military strikes against Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq and to press Baghdad to quickly form a new government, the White House said.

"The Vice President emphasized the threat ISIL presented to all Iraqis and affirmed the U.S. commitment to support Iraq and all of its citizens - from north to south - as they work to defend the country against this international threat," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)