BEIJING, Sept 11 China responded cautiously on
Thursday to a call by U.S. President Barack Obama for a broad
coalition to root out Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria,
saying the world should fight terror but that the sovereignty of
countries must be respected.
Obama also told Americans on Wednesday that he had
authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more
attacks in Iraq in an escalation of a campaign against Islamic
State.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the
world was facing a terror threat that was a "new challenge" to
international cooperation.
"China opposes all forms of terrorism, and upholds that the
international community must jointly cooperate to strike against
terrorism, including supporting efforts by relevant countries to
maintain domestic security and stability," Hua told a daily news
briefing when asked about Obama's comments.
"At the same time, we also uphold that in the international
fight against terrorism, international law should be respected
and the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of
relevant nations should also be respected," she added.
"China is willing to continue increasing exchanges and
cooperation on fighting terrorism with the international
community on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation."
China has repeatedly expressed concern about the upsurge in
violence in Iraq and the march of Islamic State, but it has also
opposed any outside military intervention in Syria.
In July, China's Middle East envoy said that Muslim
extremists from China's far western region of Xinjiang had gone
to the Middle East for training and some may have crossed into
Iraq.
Xinjiang, home to the Muslim Uighur people who speak a
Turkic language, has been beset by unrest for years, blamed by
Beijing on Islamist extremists who want to establish an
independent state called East Turkestan.
While many experts outside China doubt these groups have
anywhere near the abilities Beijing accuses them of, some
Uighurs have made their way to Afghanistan and Pakistan in
recent years.
China is Iraq's largest oil client, and its state energy
firms, which include PetroChina, Sinopec Group and
CNOOC Ltd, together hold more than a fifth of Iraq's
oil projects after securing some of its fields through auctions
in 2009.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)