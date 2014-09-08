By Patricia Zengerle and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
is expected to pursue a military campaign against Islamic State
without seeking special congressional authority now but
lawmakers said on Monday they would probably approve any request
he made for extra funding.
They said there was widespread support in Congress for
attacks to stop the advance of the Sunni Islamist militant
group, especially after the videotaped beheading of two American
journalists by the Islamist group in the last three weeks.
The 1973 War Powers Resolution requires that the president
consult Congress before introducing U.S. armed forces into
hostilities but allows them to remain for 60 days before he has
to obtain Congress' approval for action.
The president, who campaigned for the White House in 2008 on
getting U.S. troops out of Iraq, has struggled to articulate how
he wants to address Islamic State, telling reporters last month
that "we don't have a strategy yet" to tackle the group.
Obama is this week elaborating on a more aggressive strategy
toward eliminating the militants, building on a campaign of air
attacks on their positions in Iraq and creating an international
coalition with European and regional allies.
He is due to outline his plan to Democratic and Republican
leaders on Tuesday and to the American people in a speech on
Wednesday. His spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would consider
seeking additional authorization from Congress if he expanded
his operations, perhaps into Syria, the group's main base.
"At the point the president's made that decision, we can
start making decisions about what sort of congressional role or
authorization is required, if any," he said.
Lawmakers said there was little appetite for a high-profile
vote to approve more military action in the Middle East ahead of
mid-term congressional elections on Nov. 4.
Obama's fellow Democrats are struggling to keep their
five-seat majority in the Senate and may lose additional seats
in the House of Representatives, already controlled by
Republicans.
"This is a very tough decision and I think that there
probably frankly would be a lot of people who would want to push
it off for a lame-duck session," Representative Eliot Engel, the
top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told
Reuters. He was referring to a session taking place after the
election but before a new congress is sworn in early next year.
EXTRA MONEY
Lawmakers, however, were expected to vote on extra money for
the military campaign if it is requested before heading home
later this month to start campaigning.
The sum of any request has yet to be determined. The money
would likely be included in a continuing budget resolution,
which Congress must pass to keep the government running after
the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole, a member of the House
Appropriations defense subcommittee, said he thought Congress
would overwhelmingly approve any funding request.
"At the end of the day, if he's employing the funds to go
after the kinds of people who are chopping off the heads of our
fellow Americans, and threatening to do more, I think the votes
are going to be there," Cole told Reuters.
Congressional aides said the sense in the House and Senate
was that Obama did not need extra authorization to pursue the
strategy but that he may seek it if he extends the action to
attacks inside Syria, where the fighters are based.
Islamic State grew out of an al Qaeda-affiliated group that
was defeated in Iraq and developed as a fighting force opposing
President Bashar al-Assad in Syria. This year it occupied a
large part of northern Iraq.
Members of Congress are worried that destroying the Islamic
State would boost Assad, and many have been pressing Washington
to step up support for moderate Syrian rebels while fighting the
more radical Islamic State.
On Tuesday, Sept. 16, Secretary of State John Kerry,
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey,
chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify at House and
Senate hearings.
