By Andrew Osborn and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON/EDINBURGH, Sept 14 Prime Minister David
Cameron is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency
response committee on Sunday to discuss an Islamic State (IS)
video showing the beheading of British aid worker David Haines.
IS militants fighting in Iraq and Syria released the video
on Saturday. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage,
but the images were consistent with those of the filmed
executions of two American journalists, James Foley and Steven
Sotloff, in the past month.
Cameron, who returned to London ahead of schedule on
Saturday night, had called the murder an act of pure evil and
vowed to bring the aid worker's killers to justice.
"This is a despicable and appalling murder of an innocent
aid worker. It is an act of pure evil. My heart goes out to the
family of David Haines who have shown extraordinary courage and
fortitude throughout this ordeal," he said in a statement.
"We will do everything in our power to hunt down these
murderers and ensure they face justice, however long it takes."
Haines's purported executioner appears to be the same man
who featured in videos with Foley and Sotloff. The man,
nicknamed "Jihadi John" by Western media, seems to have a
British accent.
Security services in Britain have been trying to identify
him using voice recognition technology. At the end of the same
video, another hostage is shown and threatened.
A British security source speaking on condition of anonymity
said an investigation was under way into the killings and that
senior intelligence officials would attend Sunday's meeting of
the COBR emergency committee that Cameron will chair.
The source declined to go into detail about what, if any,
progress the investigation had made.
Cameron has faced calls from some of his Conservative party
lawmakers to authorise British air strikes against IS and has
said he is ruling nothing out apart from putting combat troops
on the ground.
AIR STRIKES
Instead, Britain has confined itself to delivering
humanitarian aid, carrying out surveillance, arming Kurdish
forces who are fighting IS militants and promising training in
Iraq.
On military action, London supports U.S. air strikes while
keeping its own options open.
Mike Haines, brother of the slain aid worker, paid tribute
to his sibling on Sunday, saying David had decided humanitarian
work was the field he wanted to work in, but he had been
murdered in cold blood.
"He was and is loved by all his family and will be missed
terribly," Mike Haines said in a statement released through the
British Foreign Office. He said his brother, a Scot born in
1970, left behind two daughters from two marriages.
Alex Salmond, Scotland's First Minister, told BBC TV
Haines's murder was an "unspeakable act of barbarism."
"It should be remembered that Mr Haines was in the region as
an aid worker helping local people. His murder will be totally
condemned by all people with any sense of humanity," Salmond
said separately.
Speaking ahead of Thursday's vote on whether to break away
from the United Kingdom, Salmond was asked in a BBC interview if
an independent Scotland would be prepared to take military
action against IS. He said any response must be done under
United Nations (U.N.) auspices.
"You can't have a strategy where you bow to terrorism.
There's an urgent requirement to get back to collective (action)
under the United Nations."
Salmond has called the 2003 Iraq invasion illegal as it was
not launched with U.N. approval.
Haines was also remembered in prayers at the morning service
in Edinburgh's St. Mary's Cathedral, where provost Graham Forbes
praised him for his dedication to humanitarian work.
