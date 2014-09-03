LONDON, Sept 3 Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said on Wednesday it was returning some of its international contractors to Iraqi Kurdistan this week after employees were evacuated last month because of escalating violence.

"In terms of getting outside contractors in there to continue the work on their developments, they are now coming back in as of this week," said a spokesman for the company.

The energy firm, whose oil production in the region was not materially affected by the evacuations, said last week the return of international staff was essential to meeting a year-end target to increase oil output at its flagship Shaikan field. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Michael Urquhart)