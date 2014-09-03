(Adds Britain lowering travel advice, oil companies' updates)
LONDON, Sept 3 Britain on Wednesday lowered its
travel warning for Arbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, prompting some oil
companies to return foreign employees who had been evacuated as
violence escalated.
Canadian oil producer Oryx Petroleum said it had
restarted oil production at its Demir Dagh field, while Gulf
Keystone Petroleum said it was returning around 50
foreign staff to its sites in the area.
"In terms of getting outside contractors in there to
continue the work on their developments, they are now coming
back in as of this week," said a spokesman for Gulf Keystone.
The energy firm, whose oil production in the region was not
materially affected by the evacuations, said last week the
return of international staff was essential to meeting a
year-end target to increase oil output at its flagship Shaikan
field.
Genel, the operator of the region's largest
producing oil fields, was considering returning staff it had
previously evacuated, a person familiar with the company said.
Kurdistan-focused Afren said its staffing situation
remained unchanged after it shut down production at its Barda
Rash field in Iraqi Kurdistan last month.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by David
Sheppard; Editing by Michael Urquhart and David Evans)