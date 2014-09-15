(Corrects name to Faisal bin Al Hussein in paragragh 27)
* Kerry - Middle East offers to help with air strikes
* Britain condemns hostage killing, keeps pledges vague
* Australia details troops numbers and aircraft
By Will Dunham and Andrew Osborn
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Sept 14 Washington said
countries in the Middle East had offered to join air strikes
against Islamic State militants and Australia said it would send
troops, but Britain held back even after the group beheaded a
British hostage and threatened to kill another.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has been touring the
Middle East to try to secure backing for U.S. efforts to build a
coalition to fight the Islamic State militants who have grabbed
territory in Syria and Iraq.
The United States resumed air strikes in Iraq in August for
the first time since the 2011 withdrawal of the last U.S.
troops, fearful the militants would break the country up and use
it as a base for attacks on the West.
The addition of Arab fighter jets would greatly strengthen
the credibility of what is a risky and complicated campaign.
"We have countries in this region, countries outside of this
region, in addition to the United States, all of whom are
prepared to engage in military assistance, in actual strikes if
that is what it requires," Kerry said.
"And we also have a growing number of people who are
prepared to do all the other things," he said in remarks
broadcast on Sunday on the CBS program "Face the Nation."
Offers of Arab air participation have been made both to U.S.
Central Command overseeing the American air campaign and to the
Iraqi government, a senior State Department official said.
The official said the offers were not limited to air strikes
on Iraq. "Some have indicated for quite a while a willingness to
do them elsewhere," the official said. "We have to sort through
all of that because you can't just go and bomb something."
As of Saturday, U.S. fighter jets had conducted 160 air
strikes on Islamic State positions in Iraq. The United States
will present a legal case before expanding them into Syria, U.S.
officials said, justifying them largely on the basis of
defending Iraq from militants who have taken shelter in
neighboring Syria during its three-year civil war.
Australia became the first country to detail troop numbers
and aircraft to fight the militants in Iraq. It said it would
send a 600-strong force and eight fighter jets to the region but
did not intend to operate in Syria.
Russia, at odds with the West over Ukraine, has said any air
strikes in Syria would be an act of aggression without the
consent of President Bashar al-Assad or an international
mandate.
Britain has often been the first country to join U.S.
military action overseas and is under pressure to get much
tougher with IS after video footage of the killing of Briton
David Haines by the militants was released on Saturday.
In footage consistent with the filmed executions of two
American journalists, James Foley and Steven Sotloff, in the
past month, they also threatened to kill another British
hostage.
Speaking after chairing a meeting of the government's
emergency response committee in London, Prime Minister David
Cameron called the killing of Haines, a 44 year-old Scottish aid
worker, callous and brutal and hailed him as a "British hero."
"We will hunt down those responsible and bring them to
justice no matter how long it takes," he said, calling IS "the
embodiment of evil" and saying his government was prepared "to
take whatever steps are necessary" against the militants.
SUNNI 'ANVIL'
But he did not announce any air strikes, mindful of
war-weary public opinion, parliament's rejection last year of
air strikes on Syria, and sensitivities surrounding Scotland's
independence referendum on Thursday.
U.S. allies are skeptical of how far Washington will commit
to a conflict in which nearly every country in the region has a
stake, set against the backdrop of Islam's 1,300-year-old rift
between Sunnis and Shi'ites.
Many fear there is not enough emphasis on ensuring the Iraqi
government is strong and united enough to overcome sectarian
divisions and run the country effectively after any
intervention.
Britain and the United States have ruled out sending ground
troops back into Iraq and Kerry did not say which countries had
offered.
"We're not looking to put troops on the ground," he said.
"There are some who have offered to do so, but we are not
looking for that at this moment anyway."
On the CNN program "State of the Union," White House Chief
of Staff Denis McDonough was asked if the coalition would need
ground troops beyond opposition forces in Syria and Kurdish and
government forces in Iraq.
"Ultimately to destroy ISIL we do need to have a force, an
anvil against which they will be pushed - ideally Sunni forces,"
he said, using an acronym for Islamic State.
'EXTREMELY ENCOURAGED'
On Thursday, Kerry won the backing for a "coordinated
military campaign" from 10 Arab countries - Egypt, Iraq, Jordan,
Lebanon and six Gulf states including rich rivals Saudi Arabia
and Qatar.
"This is a strategy coming together as the coalition comes
together and the countries declare what they are prepared to
do," Kerry said in the interview, taped on Saturday in Egypt.
"I've been extremely encouraged to hear from all of the
people that I've been meeting with about their readiness and
willingness to participate," Kerry added.
France has offered to take part in air strikes in Iraq and
is expected to give more details this week on what it is willing
to do, although its financial resources and forces are already
stretched with more than 5,000 soldiers in West Africa.
Michael McCaul, a Republican who chairs the House of
Representatives Committee on Homeland Security, told the same
CBS program that Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein of Jordan told him
"he is ready to put his troops into Syria to fight ISIS".
Washington could also try to persuade Egypt to put troops in
Syria, McCaul said.
John Kerry will meet British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond during a conference on Iraq in Paris on Monday. The
conference brings Iraqi authorities together with about 30
countries and organizations to coordinate their response to
Islamic State.
"It will also be the first time to really gauge what Russia
thinks and is ready to do," a French diplomat said.
The diplomat said Syria was a different case.
"The situation is not the same either legally or militarily.
We do not want to strengthen Assad, so we have to be sure that
strikes there don't do that," the diplomat said. "We are ready
to help Iraq's government, which has asked for our help, but not
Assad's dictatorship."
