ANKARA, Sept 12 Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he was comfortable that the United States would form a broad-based coalition to fight Islamic State militants but said it would not be appropriate for Iran to be involved in the efforts.

Speaking in Ankara after meeting Turkish leaders during a tour of the Middle East, Kerry said it would be premature to lay out the role of individual nations in the coalition Washington is seeking to build against ISIL, the acronym for the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, the group's former name.

