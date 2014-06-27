By Lesley Wroughton
JEDDAH, June 27 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in Jeddah on Friday to discuss the crises in Iraq
and Syria with Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and meet Syrian
opposition leader Ahmad Jarba, who has close ties to the
kingdom.
The Obama administration on Thursday asked for $500 million
from Congress to train and equip vetted members of Syria's
opposition, the most significant move so far by the United
States to support those fighting against President Bashar
al-Assad.
Saudi Arabia has been the most prominent backer of the
Syrian rebels, and was very critical of Washington last year
when it backed away from air strikes against Assad after a
poison gas attack in Damascus.
The talks with the Saudis are part of diplomatic efforts by
the United States to press regional leaders to tackle the threat
by Islamist militants in both conflicts. On Thursday King
Abdullah ordered "all measures" to be taken to protect Saudi
Arabia against militants.
Washington has placed its hopes in forming a new, more
inclusive government in Baghdad that would undermine the
insurgency led by the militant Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL), which has seized towns and cities this month.
In Baghdad on Monday, Kerry said Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki assured him the new parliament, elected two months
ago, would meet a July 1 deadline to start forming a new
government.
Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim, is a close ally of Sunni Saudi
Arabia's main regional foe Iran, and is fighting to stay in
power after coming under criticism over the ISIL-led advance.
Baghdad is racing against time as the insurgents consolidate
their grip on predominantly Sunni provinces.
On Thursday, Kerry met with foreign ministers from Saudi
Arabia, Jordan and United Arab Emirates to inform them of plans
for air strikes against ISIL once a new government is formed.
The United States also wants these countries to do more to
cut off the flow of funding from private donors to ISIL.
