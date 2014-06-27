* Kerry highlights role of Syrian moderates
* Meets King Adbullah on brief Saudi visit
(Adds meeting with Syrian rebel leader Ahmad Jarba)
By Lesley Wroughton
JEDDAH, June 27 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry told Syrian rebel leader Ahmad Jarba on Friday that the
moderate opposition he heads would be important in repelling
ISIL, the al Qaeda offshoot which is fighting in both Syria and
Iraq.
Kerry is visiting the Middle East to press regional
leaders to tackle the threat from Islamist militants in both
conflicts - a task given greater urgency by the situation in
Iraq, where ISIL, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, has
captured a series of towns and cities.
"We have even more to talk about in terms of the moderate
opposition in Syria, which has the ability to be a very
important player in pushing back against ISIL's presence," Kerry
told Jarba in a meeting at Jeddah airport at the start of a
brief trip to Saudi Arabia.
"President Jarba represents a tribe that reaches right into
Iraq. He knows people there, and his point of view and that of
the Syrian opposition will be very important going forward,"
said Kerry before a scheduled meeting with Saudi King Abdullah.
The Obama administration on Thursday asked for $500 million
from Congress to train and equip vetted members of Syria's
opposition, the most significant U.S. move so far to support
those fighting against President Bashar al-Assad.
Saudi Arabia has been the most prominent backer of the
Syrian rebels, and was very critical of Washington last year
when it backed away from air strikes against Assad after a
poison gas attack in Damascus.
Jarba told Kerry that the worsening situation meant more
effort would be needed by both Washington and Riyadh, as well as
others, to address the situation in Iraq, whose border with
Syria he said was now "practically open".
"The policies of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki after
eight years in power have resulted in greater division. Now the
situation is very grave," he said.
Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim, is a close ally of Sunni Saudi
Arabia's main regional foe Iran, and is fighting to stay in
power after coming under criticism over the ISIL-led advance.
Washington has placed its hopes in forming a new, more
inclusive government in Baghdad that would undermine the
insurgency. In Baghdad on Monday, Kerry said Maliki assured him
the new parliament, elected two months ago, would meet a July 1
deadline to start forming a new government.
SAUDI DISTRUST
Saudi Arabia has long distrusted Maliki as being too close
to Iran and sees him as ruling on behalf of Iraqi Shi'ites to
the exclusion of Sunnis. Last week Saudi officials, in an
apparent message to Tehran, warned that foreign countries should
stay out of Iraq.
Baghdad is racing against time as the insurgents consolidate
their grip on predominantly Sunni provinces, and Kerry has been
pushing Saudi Arabia to use its influence among fellow Sunnis in
Iraq to join the government and ensure it represents everyone.
On Thursday King Abdullah ordered "all measures" to be taken
to protect Saudi Arabia against militants.
Kerry met the monarch at his palace in Jeddah, where the
U.S. delegation was ushered into the large marble-columned lobby
of the palace. The king, who is over 90, spoke clearly in Arabic
but did not get up when Kerry entered the large room.
On Thursday, Kerry met with foreign ministers from Saudi
Arabia, Jordan and United Arab Emirates to inform them of plans
for air strikes against ISIL once a new government is formed.
The United States also wants these countries to do more to
cut off the flow of funding from private donors to ISIL.
(Editing by Angus McDowall and Mark Trevelyan)