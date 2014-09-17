* Sellers say holding talks with China on Kurdish oil sales
* A China deal could hurt Baghdad's efforts to halt trades
* At least 3 Kurdish oil cargoes en route to Asia
* One Kurdish cargo transferred to VLCC near Singapore
By Ron Bousso, Jonathan Saul and David Sheppard
LONDON, Sept 17 At least 3 million barrels of
Iraqi Kurdish oil are on ships heading to Asia, with trade
sources naming China as a possible destination as the autonomous
region expands efforts to establish independent oil sales in
defiance of Baghdad.
Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Iraqi
Kurdistan was in talks to potentially supply China with 4
million barrels of oil.
Reuters was unable to identify the Chinese parties involved
in the talks, which the sources declined to name, and it was not
clear if the cargoes currently on the water were part of the
discussions.
A deal could place Beijing on a collision course with
Baghdad, one of its major crude oil suppliers, which has tried
to block the Kurdish sales that it says are illegal. The
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) argues they are allowed
under the Iraqi constitution.
"The Kurds are in the process of negotiations with the
Chinese," said one of the sources, who asked not to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"China is buying up multiple origins of oil. So, there is
not an issue from that side," the source added. "It will come
down to price."
Since May, Iraqi Kurdistan has shipped over 11 million
barrels of crude from the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The Kurdish
sales have been shrouded in mystery, and the KRG has declined to
say who is helping it arrange the deals. Trading sources said
they may have to discount the oil to attract buyers in a
well-supplied market.
According to a Reuters analysis of tanker tracking data, at
least three Kurdish cargoes of 1 million barrels each have
sailed from Ceyhan towards Asia in the past month, including one
that was transferred to a supertanker near the Strait of
Singapore on Monday.
Prior to the latest shipments only one 1 million barrel
cargo had gone to Asia, but the KRG may be seeking a new major
buyer after an attempt to sell crude into the United States this
summer became embroiled in a legal tangle.
China's giant state-backed energy firms, including China
National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and PetroChina, together
work on over a fifth of the Baghdad-run oil projects. But
Beijing also has stakes in Iraqi Kurdistan's oil production
through Sinopec's 2009 acquisition of Addax Petroleum
.
Establishing a buyer as large as China could provide
reassurance to other countries and companies who would like to
buy oil from the Kurds but fear the ramifications of crossing
Baghdad, which has repeatedly threatened legal action.
Senior officials at CNPC and Sinopec declined to comment. A
spokesman from the KRG's Ministry of Natural Resources declined
to comment when asked about the talks.
"KRG crude, priced at a significant discount, is finding its
way across the world to many destinations despite the reluctance
of big trading houses due to backlash from (Iraqi state oil
marketer) SOMO," said another source involved with the talks,
who also declined to be identified.
"As one of the world's biggest crude buyers, China is no
exception. I believe that a deal is imminent for Chinese
refineries to purchase KRG crude."
SHIP-TO-SHIP
The Ultimate Freedom suezmax tanker, carrying 1 million
barrels of Kurdish oil from Ceyhan, this week carried out a
ship-to-ship transfer of its cargo to the Northern Star, a Very
Large Crude Carrier that can hold 2 million barrels of oil. The
vessels were just outside the Singapore Strait in Malaysian
waters.
An official at the Malaysian Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP)
and the ship's captain confirmed a transfer between the two
vessels took place.
The Singapore-based head of shipping at Nathalin Offshore
Company Ltd, which manages the Northern Star, denied its ship
was involved in a ship-to-ship transfer.
Two more Kurdish tankers, the United Dynamic and United
Emblem, have sailed through the Suez Canal in the past week and
are listed as heading to Asia 'for orders'.
GROWING SALES
After a stuttering start, Iraqi Kurdistan's oil sales now
appear to be gaining momentum.
More tankers have loaded at Ceyhan this week, while a number
of deliveries in the eastern Mediterranean appear to have been
made since the start of this month.
The KRG's oil sales efforts increasingly resemble a
cat-and-mouse game with Baghdad, with tankers loaded with crude
frequently turning off satellite tracking before reappearing
empty several days later. In some instances ships have sailed
towards certain ports before sharply changing direction.
A number of cargoes have gone to Israel, sources have said.
MOL Group, which has assets in Iraqi Kurdistan, has also bought
at least one cargo for its Croatian refinery, industry sources
say.
"Baghdad has been very clear and has taken action to block
other KRG sales," said Richard Mallinson, a geopolitical analyst
at London-based consultancy Energy Aspects.
"But China is a major buyer of (southern Iraqi) Basrah
crude, so how willing and able will Baghdad be to respond in the
same way?"
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur and
Keith Wallis and Florence Tan in Singapore, Judy Hua in
Beijing,; Editing by Michael Urquhart)