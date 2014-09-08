(Adds quotes)
BAGHDAD, Sept 8 Iraq's Kurdish political bloc is
heading back to Iraqi Kurdistan for a final meeting on Monday to
decide whether to participate in the next national government,
the Kurds' top negotiator Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters.
"We are going back today to Suleimaniya to have a decisive
meeting with the Kurdish leaders on the status of the talks and
the Kurds' share of the government," Zebari said. "The decision
will be the Kurds' final decision either way."
Zebari, who is also Iraq's outgoing foreign minister, said
the Kurds want to participate in the national government, but
until now the National Alliance -- the coalition of Iraq's
Shi'ite political majority -- has failed to make substantive
concessions.
The main sticking point is the Kurdistan Regional
Government's (KRG) budget. This year, Baghdad stopped paying for
the KRG's civil servants' salaries in protest against the Kurds'
exporting oil to Turkey independently.
"We want to show the prime minister designate good will. We
want for him to succeed but really in every negotiation there
has to be a fair deal. Still we aren't there."
The Kurdish political bloc meeting will take place on Monday
afternoon, Zebari said, adding the delegation will return to
Baghdad later the same day.
(Reporting by Ned Parker; Editing by Dominic Evans)