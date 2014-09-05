NEWPORT, Wales Sept 5 Key NATO allies stand
ready to join the United States in military action to defeat
Islamic State militants in Iraq, U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Friday.
He said Washington would destroy the movement just as it had
gone after the Islamist militants of al Qaeda, which carried out
the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
Obama said NATO leaders were unanimous at a summit in Wales
that the radical Sunni fighters posed a significant threat to
the West and he had found support for U.S. actions in Iraq.
"Key NATO allies stand ready to confront this terrorist
threat through military, intelligence and law enforcement as
well as diplomatic efforts," Obama said after ministers of 10
nations met on the sidelines of the NATO meeting to form what
Washington called a "core coalition".
"Already allies have joined us in Iraq where we have stopped
ISIL's advances, we have equipped our Iraqi partners and helped
them go on offense," he told a news conference.
The United States hoped a new Iraqi government would be
formed next week and was confident it would have a coalition for
the sustained action required to destroy ISIL.
