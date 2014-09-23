* Southern exports average almost 2.60 million bpd - sources
* Exports close to record rate seen in May
* Lack of Kirkuk northern exports limits overall supply
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 23 Iraq's oil exports from its
southern terminals on the Gulf, far from the fighting in its
north, have increased so far this month as bad weather and
logistical delays subsided, approaching a record high reached in
May.
Three months after an advance by Islamic State into northern
Iraq sent oil prices soaring to $115 a barrel, the fighting has
not reduced Iraq's exports from the south, the main outlet for
its crude to world markets.
Exports from Iraq's southern terminals have averaged 2.58
million barrels per day (bpd), according to shipping data for
the first 23 days of September tracked by Reuters. Two industry
sources who monitor the exports had similar estimates.
Oil industry sources said there has been less impact on
exports in September from bad weather and logistical delays,
which had held up some shipments in August.
"There are still delays, but they are reduced," said a
source with a company that trades Iraqi crude. "The fields are
far from the fighting, so that helps."
Southern exports so far in September are up from the average
of 2.38 million bpd during all of August and if sustained, would
equal May's average of 2.58 million bpd, which was the highest
since at least 2003.
Iraq's oil supplies were held back by decades of wars and
sanctions. It has been expanding oil production in the south
since Western companies signed a series of service contracts
with Baghdad in 2010, and boosted export capacity.
Still, a shortage of water - used for injection into oil
wells to flush crude to the surface, is hindering production at
two mature southern fields - West Qurna-1 and Zubair, official
and industry sources said earlier this month.
Total exports from Iraq's northern and southern ports hit a
record 2.80 million bpd in February. But northern exports of
Kirkuk crude have been shut since March 2 due to attacks on a
pipeline to Turkey, keeping total exports below their potential.
While Kirkuk exports remain halted and unlikely to return
any time soon in the view of Kirkuk's governor, Iraq's Kurdistan
region is exporting smaller quantities of oil independently of
Baghdad via Turkey's Ceyhan port.
The Kurdish exports started in May and since then more than
11 million barrels have sailed from Ceyhan, according to a
Reuters tally, although diplomatic and legal pressure from
Baghdad has delayed some shipments.
(Editing by William Hardy)