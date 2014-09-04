ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan will rise to around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the course of 2014, the chief executive of Anglo-Turkish firm Genel Energy, the region's biggest producer, said on Thursday.

Tony Hayward told an industry conference in Istanbul that Genel Energy was in the process of ramping up production, which currently stood at 250,000 bpd, at its two producing fields in Iraqi Kurdistan.

He added that the first Kurdish gas would be shipped to Turkey in the winter of 2017 with a volume of 4 billion cubic meters (bcm) per annum, to rise to 10 bcm by 2020. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)