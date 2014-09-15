ANKARA, Sept 15 The Turkish military is drawing
up plans for a possible "buffer zone" on Turkey's southern
border, where it faces a threat from Islamic State militants in
Iraq and Syria, Turkish media quoted President Tayyip Erdogan as
saying on Monday.
The government would weigh up the plans and decide whether
such a move was necessary, Turkish television stations quoted
Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane as he returned from an
official visit to Qatar.
A presidency official confirmed he had made such remarks but
did not specify where along the border the zone might be
established and gave no further details.
