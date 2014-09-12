China needs to accelerate nuclear power development to meet 2020 target -ex-official
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday U.S. action in Iraq, where Islamic State fighters have seized swathes of territory, was necessary but would not be enough on its own to bring about political stability.
Asked in a live interview with Turkey's Kanal 24 television if current U.S. moves were sufficient to solve the crisis, Davutoglu said: "It is necessary, but it is not enough to establish order, I mean to achieve political stability".
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi Energy Minister
UNITED NATIONS, March 17 South Sudan's government is mainly to blame for famine in parts of the war-torn country, yet President Salva Kiir is still boosting his forces using millions of dollars from oil sales, according to a confidential United Nations report.