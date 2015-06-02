* Iraq exports of Basra Heavy in June exceed demand
* Asian refiners still evaluating new grade
* Basra Heavy sells at discount amid cool reception
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 2 Asia has given Iraq's launch
of its new Basra Heavy crude oil grade a poor reception after
the No. 2 OPEC producer appears to have misjudged demand,
supplying too much, too soon.
Sellers of the new grade have struggled to find buyers, with
at least one Malaysian-based trader taking a deep discount to
offload 2 million barrels, while others have complained about a
lack of pre-marketing and slow delivery of technical details to
refineries.
The problems, which have increased shipping and marketing
costs for term buyers and Iraq's equity partners in its southern
oilfields, may hamper the country's efforts to ramp up exports
and could lead Asian buyers to look closely at Iranian oil if
sanctions are lifted.
"Asian refiners are conservative. You cannot bring new crude
overnight and expect it to be taken up quickly," a trader with a
western firm said.
Iraq - which sells more than half of its oil to Asia -
proposed last year to split its supply into two grades, adding
Basra Heavy to its traditional Basra Light.
The move by Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO)
was widely supported by crude buyers who had been dealing with
variations in quality of Basra Light as heavier, high-sulphur
content oil from newer fields was blended in.
But its implementation this month ahead of first shipments
in June has upset both term buyers and SOMO's exploration
partners, who receive oil in payment for work done on the
southern oilfields, traders say. These include companies such as
Lukoil, Petronas, China National Petroleum
Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex)
.
SOMO did not respond to a request for comment. The companies
declined or were unavailable to comment.
OUTPUT BOOST
Iraq has been trying to boost output to cope with a slump in
prices. It allocated over 3.1 milion barrels per day (bpd) of
Basra crude exports for its June loading programme, up from its
usual 2.6 to 2.7 million bpd.
This includes 1.22 million bpd of Basra Heavy, nearly double
the volume that Iraq had told its partners, while Basra Light
exports were pared back to 1.93 million bpd.
An Iraqi oil source close to the matter noted that Iraq
tends to allocate more oil for export than the actual available
quantity, as it likely has limited storage for any extra crude
output.
In May, SOMO told term buyers that 8.7 million barrels of
their June Basra Light would be switched to heavy grade crude,
traders said.
Those affected had to negotiate with SOMO to try to get
their Basra Light supply back as the cargoes had already been
sold to third parties, they said.
The Iraqi oil source said there had been some confusion on
this issue, but term buyers of Basra Light had the option to buy
heavy or light.
Asian refiners are also still evaluating the crude after
only receiving the assay containing its technical details a week
before it was launched.
Refineries blend oil to ensure the crude meets their plant
specfications, and need to know its technical details, including
the level of any impurities that could damage their facilities.
With a sulphur content of more than 4 percent, most Asian
refiners are also unable to buy an entire shipment of 2 million
barrels of Basra Heavy. This means ships may have to call at
more than one port or carry out ship-to-ship transfers which
will add to the sellers' costs.
Petronas sold 2 million barrels of the crude to Indian
refiner Essar Oil at a wide discount of more than $1 a barrel to
its official selling price (OSP), set at $6.45 a barrel below
the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, trade sources said.
While it's not uncommon for a new grade to sell at a
discount as it takes a few months for the oil to be accepted by
the market, traders said the launch could have been better
planned.
"By alienating the equity holders and the buyers through
their actions, they (Iraq) may be hit badly when Iran sanctions
are lifted," said a trader who handles Basra crude.
In the longer term, India and China, whose refineries could
handle the high sulphur content, were likely to be buyers of
Basra Heavy at a suitable price, traders said, while the oil
would also head to refineries on the US Gulf Coast.
