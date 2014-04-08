* Asia to buy nearly 60 percent of Iraq's Basra Lt exports
* Export facilities upgrade, new fields to boost volume in
second half
* Buyers remain wary of quality issues, loading delays
By Florence Tan and Arif Mohammed
SINGAPORE/BASRA, Iraq, April 8 Iraq's rush to
pump more oil to Asia has coincided with complaints from some
buyers about the quality of its crude, casting doubt on whether
Baghdad can increase the volumes of its key Basra Light grade to
the region by a third in 2014.
The Gulf producer has managed to smooth out kinks in its
supply chain that curbed Basra Light exports from southern oil
terminals last year. The higher output has helped cap oil prices
pushed up by recent geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions
in Libya, Iraq's own north and elsewhere.
Since December, however, three buyers in north Asia,
including two state oil companies in China, have complained
about high water content in Basra Light that could mean more
upgrading work is needed on Iraq's oil infrastructure or that it
needs to slow down loading schedules again.
"Production is indeed higher, but the time needed for base
sediment and water to settle down is not enough," said one of
the buyers who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media. "They are just shifting their
problems to us."
The three buyers said water has made up 0.3 to 1 percent of
several 2-million-barrel cargoes, resulting in losses of up to
$3 million each assuming crude at $100 a barrel.
The buyers have sought compensation on pricing from Iraq's
State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) but said they have not
received any response to their requests.
SOMO officials have not responded to e-mail and phone calls
seeking comment and further information on the water issue.
Two South Korean buyers said they have not encountered high
water content in Basra Light cargoes, while sources at Indian
refineries could not say if they have received such shipments.
Most refineries can tolerate up to 0.1 percent water
content. Refiners would usually let crude with a higher water
content settle in a tank to give time for the two fluids to
separate, and then dispose of the water.
It was not immediately clear why higher water content has
turned up in some Basra Light cargoes since December, although
Iraq has been bringing on new oilfields to boost its output.
An official at state-run South Oil Company (SOC), which
oversees Basra Light output, said there would have to be further
upgrades of oil treatment facilities to resolve the issue.
Current treatment stations for crude produced from Iraq's
southern oilfields were designed to process dry oil, not wet,
the SOC official said.
BASRA LIGHT OUTPUT, EXPORTS IMPROVING
The water issue emerged just before Iraq's exports from the
south started hitting new peaks after years of struggling to
meet supply commitments despite aging terminals and insufficient
storage. Volumes, though, remain erratic.
Basra Light exports hit a 35-year high of 2.5 million
barrels per day (bpd) in February - up about a quarter from the
previous month - before dropping back slightly in March.
In April, exports from the southern terminals are expected
to rebound to more than 2.5 million bpd.
Russia's Lukoil began commercial output from one
of the world's largest untapped oilfields at the end of March as
Baghdad moves closer to this year's production target of 4
million bpd. Output from the giant West Qurna-2 field - a Basra
Light producer - is expected to reach 1.2 million bpd
eventually, up from an initial 120,000 bpd.
Upgrades at southern oil terminals to be completed later
this year and other new output coming online will allow Iraq to
ship more crude, potentially meeting contractual commitments of
up to 2.8 million bpd of Basra Light in the second half of 2014.
SOMO MARKETING PUSH
Asian buyers led by China and India signed annual contracts
to buy nearly 60 percent of Basra Light exports this year, or
almost all of Iraq's increase in production in 2014, lured by
SOMO's competitive pricing on the crude.
Still, with the water problem cropping up and with loading
still slow sometimes, Iraq is having trouble shaking the
reputation built up over the past few years.
"Port conditions are terrible, it's often they make us wait
a week (for loading)," said an executive at a Japanese refinery
who declined to be named due to company policy.
SOMO's terminal upgrades shortened some loading times to as
little as five days in March, down from as long as two weeks
earlier, traders said, although it is not certain how consistent
that will be.
"Iraq is saying that they are doing a lot more improvements,
more production and less delays," an analyst with an Asian oil
company said. "They will still maintain a discount (to Arab
Medium price) but it will not be as cheap as before."
SOMO has already narrowed Basra Light's discount against
rival Arab Medium from Saudi Arabia this year on growing
confidence it will be able to meet contract obligations with
fewer delays.
But buyers still worry that political instability in Iraq
and disputes between Baghdad and Kurdistan over oil could
continue to disrupt supply of its other crude grade Kirkuk.
OPEC's overall oil output fell in March to its lowest since
December, according to a Reuters survey, mainly due to lower
shipments of Kirkuk crude because of pipeline sabotage.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Ahmed
Rasheed in BAGHDAD; Editing by Tom Hogue)