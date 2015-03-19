* SOMO informs partners Basra Heavy sales to start in May
* But details on pricing remain sketchy
(Adds quotes, background)
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 19 Iraq has notified its
exploration partners that it plans to start splitting its
southern Basra oil production into two grades due to quality
differences, and offer a heavier type of crude from May onwards,
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The decision by OPEC's second largest producer will affect
more than 2 million barrels per day of crude exports that mainly
head to Asia.
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) told its
partners in a fax that it will allocate Basra Heavy crude to
companies with technical service contracts, the sources said.
Holders of technical service contracts include Lukoil
, Petronas, CNPC, CNOOC,
BP, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and
Total.
But details remained sketchy and the companies were seeking
clarification from SOMO especially on how the crude will be
priced, they said.
"It's a significant development depending how things pan
out," said a source with a western firm.
SOMO could not be immediately reached for comment.
Iraq first floated the idea in October last year due to a
rise in new production of heavier Basra crude from southern
fields such as West Qurna. Basra's quality swings from a heavy
oil with API gravity at 26 degrees to a medium type at 34
degrees.
SOMO's plan was delayed as it took time to sort out details
especially on how the new official selling price (OSP) for the
heavy grade will be set, the sources said.
API gravity is used to compare the relative densities of
oil. Crude with API of 20-27 is considered heavy as it produces
more of the less valuable residue fuel.
Currently SOMO gives a discount, also known as a
de-escalation factor, of 60 cents a barrel for every drop in API
below 27 for Basra crude.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and
Anand Basu)