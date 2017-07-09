UPDATE 6-Oil rises slightly, but growing global supply a worry
* Crude prices down 17 percent this year (Adds quotes, updates prices, adds context, changes dateline from LONDON, changes byline)
IRAQ DRILLS FIRST WELL IN HUWAIZA OIL FIELD NEAR IRANIAN BORDER, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
* Crude prices down 17 percent this year (Adds quotes, updates prices, adds context, changes dateline from LONDON, changes byline)
NEW YORK, July 10 The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-month high against the yen on Monday and global equity markets rallied, lifted by robust economic data from Germany and renewed interest in U.S. technology stocks spurred by an Amazon Prime online sale event.
ISTANBUL, July 10 Turkey warned Greek Cypriots on Friday not to make a grab for energy reserves around the divided island and President Tayyip Erdogan told oil companies to be careful they did not lose a "friend" by joining in.