BAGHDAD May 10 Iraq's central bank on Tuesday
said it started selling local bonds worth 1.5 trillion Iraqi
dinars ($1.29 billion), as part of an effort to plug a
government deficit caused by tumbling oil prices and the costs
of fighting an Islamic State insurgency.
It is the first local bonds sale to the public since 2003,
when Saddam Hussein was overthrown. Iraq already issues Treasury
bills to domestic banks and has international bonds outstanding.
The two-year bonds are sold at an 8-percent annual discount
rate, the Central Bank said in a statement. "Purchase
applications from banks and citizens can be presented at the
central bank directly," it said.
The bonds are sold on behalf on the Finance Ministry and
come to maturity on March 14, 2018.
The issue is the first tranche of a 5 trillion-dinar bond
plan announced by the finance ministry in January. Iraq already
issues Treasury bills to domestic banks and has international
bonds outstanding.
The central bank in March announced the local bonds will be
sold between March 15 and April 15 to the public and to local
lenders.
($1 = 1,165.50 Iraqi dinars)
