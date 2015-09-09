DUBAI, Sept 9 Iraq's economic activity shrank by 6.7 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, according to the prospectus for a sovereign international bond issue.

The figure for 2015 excludes most economic activity for areas in the north and west, which have been occupied by Islamic State militants for more than a year. The figure for 2014 includes those regions' activity. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)