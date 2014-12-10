BAGHDAD Dec 10 Iraq's oil-dominated economy is
expected to shrink 0.5 percent this year, the International
Monetary Fund said, a significantly smaller contraction than the
2.7 percent fall it forecast two months ago.
The IMF attributed the drop in output to the Islamic State
insurgency in the north and west of the country, but its latest
estimate appeared to be based on higher figures for the
country's oil production and exports.
Oil production should reach 3.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) in 2014, up from 3.1 million bpd in 2013, with exports
remaining at 2013 levels of 2.5 million bpd, the Fund said in a
statement on Tuesday after talks with Iraqi officials.
Growth is likely to rebound to about 2 percent in 2015 with
increasing oil production and exports helped by a recent
agreement between central government and Kurdish regional
authorities over oil exports and budget payments, the IMF said.
Under the deal, which is expected to start in January,
300,000 bpd of oil from Kirkuk will be exported via a pipeline
running through Kurdish territory to Turkey, in addition to
250,000 bpd from the Kurdish region's own fields.
This year's economic contraction will be the first since the
U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and follows 4.2 percent growth
in 2013. That was the weakest rate since 2007.
The fund said year-on-year inflation outside Iraq's
conflict-affected areas stood at 0.9 percent at the end of
October.
Falling oil prices and declining revenues contributed to a
fall in international reserves to $67 billion from around $77
billion at the start of the year, the IMF said.
The slide in crude prices has forced Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi's government to scrap its original 2015 draft budget
and prepare a revised version to present to parliament.
No budget was approved for 2014, limiting spending in many
areas, but off-budget spending, particularly on security, has
boosted the deficit to a likely 5 percent of GDP.
"As projected financing in 2015 will be limited, we expect
the government deficit to decline to less than 2 percent of
GDP," the IMF said.
Iraq has struggled to rebuild its dilapidated
infrastructure, hit by wars and economic blockade, and
investment is still needed in nearly every sector from
electricity to banking.
The oil sector -- from which Iraq garners 95 percent of
government revenue -- still suffers from ageing infrastructure.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Dominic Evans and John
Stonestreet)