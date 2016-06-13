* Oil repayments among measures approved by the government
* IMF to meet end-June to give final approval for loans
* IMF agreement to unlock $5.4 billion in loans over 3 years
(Adds peformance of Iraqi bonds)
By Maher Chmaytelli and Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, June 12 Iraq has approved measures
requested by the International Monetary Fund in order to unlock
loans that should help overcome a cash crunch caused by
declining oil revenue, a senior government official has said.
The agreement, reached last month between Iraq and the IMF,
"is on track", Mudher Salih, an adviser on financial policy to
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, told Reuters late on Sunday.
Among the measures approved are settling by the end of the
year all arrears owed to foreign oil companies operating in
Iraq, Salih said. He did not say how much was owed.
The OPEC member has sought budget support to help it cope
with a collapse in oil prices over the past two years. The drop
in revenue that resulted caused the public deficit to widen and
delayed payments to foreign oil producers.
The IMF in May agreed to provide $5.4 billion over three
years. But the funds are conditional on Iraq's implementing
measures to cut spending, increasing non-oil revenue, and
settling several billion dollars in arrears to oil companies.
The Iraqi government approved the measures at a meeting last
week and informed the IMF, Salih said in an interview.
Baghdad expects the IMF board to approve by the end of June
or early July the disbursement of a first tranche of about $600
million, he added.
The reforms include a tax increase, higher electricity fees
and better banking supervision to fight corruption and money
laundering, Salih said. There were also plans to streamline
state-owned companies and audit the bloated public payroll to
purge so-called "ghost employees" who do not show up to work.
Global oil prices plunged just as Iraq needed more resources
to fight Islamic State, the ultra-hardline group that seized
vast tracts of the north and west, displacing about 4 million
people.
HOPES FOR $18 BILLION
Salih said a recent increase in oil prices, to $50 a barrel
from below $30 earlier this year, would not delay the reforms.
The agreement with the IMF should unlock a total of $18
billion in international assistance over three years, Finance
Minister Hoshiyar Zebari has said. He cited the World Bank and
the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations as donors,
along with the IMF.
Zebari said Iraq expects to sell $2 billion in eurobonds in
the last quarter of this year, when international aid starts
coming in, helping to lower its cost of borrowing.
Iraq last sold international debt in 2006, when it issued
about $2.7 billion of bonds due in 2028 with a coupon of 5.8
percent.
Iraq hopes that international support will bring the bond
yields down to 5 or 6 percent, from about 10-11 percent now.
Iraq's existing bonds have been appreciating steadily since
early May, when the understanding with the IMF was being worked
on.
The 2028 bond rose from below 70 cents to the dollar in
early May to 77.75 cents on June 8. On Monday it traded at about
75.75 cents, for a yield of around 10.5 percent.
"We believe this is just a bit of profit-taking after the
price had risen steadily since early May when the agreement in
principle with the IMF was reached," said Alan Cameron, an
economist at Exotix in London.
Oil prices and the IMF deal continue to be the main factors
driving Iraqi bond prices, he said.
Moody's and Fitch Ratings last month said Iraq's IMF deal
was credit positive. Fitch rates Iraq's long-term credit at B-,
below investment grade.
(Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)