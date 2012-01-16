* Contract for four 125 MW units
BAGHDAD Jan 16 Iraq signed a $235 million
electricity deal with a subsidiary of Turkey's Enka Isaat
to install a 500-megawatt plant in southern Iraq to
help boost generation in the power-starved nation, the minister
of electricity said on Monday.
Enka Teknik will install four gas units, each with a
production capacity of 125 megawatts in the al-Najibiya district
in Basra, Iraq's southern oil hub, said the minister, Karim
Aftan.
The green-field project will by financed by the local
government of Basra and it will be allocated to Basra province
only.
He said the units, which were purchased from General
Electric, would be installed in 16 months.
The electricity ministry has signed a series of power deals
over the past year to boost the national grid. It plans to add
22,000 megawatts of production capacity across Iraq over the
next three years, Deputy Electricity Minister Salam Qazaz said
in November.
Nearly nine years after the U.S. invasion that toppled
Saddam Hussein, power disruptions remain a chief complaint among
Iraqis, with demand far exceeding supply estimated at around
7,000 MW in the oil-producing nation.
