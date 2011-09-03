* New project in northern Nineveh province
* Government under pressure to solve electricity deficit
BAGHDAD, Sept 3 French engineering group Alstom
signed a 66 million euro ($93.7 million) contract with
Iraq to build and install a power station in the northern
province of Nineveh, Iraq's electricity ministry said on
Saturday.
The plant should start production by the end of next year,
ministry spokesman Musab al-Mudarres said in a statement.
The deal requires Iraq to pay 10 percent of the cost to
Alstom in advance and 40 percent a year after the start of
construction. There were no details on when the rest of the cost
would be paid.
Iraq's power infrastructure has been badly damaged by
decades of war and sanctions, and 8-1/2 years after the U.S.-led
invasion, its national grid still only supplies a few hours of
power a day.
Intermittent electricity is one of the public's top
complaints.
Iraq's available power capacity is around 9,000 megawatts,
and installed capacity at 11,000 to 12,000 MW, according to
Iraqi officials. Demand during summer, when temperatures
frequently exceed 50 Celsius, is estimated to reach 14,000 MW.
(Writing by Ahmed Rasheed)