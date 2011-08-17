BAGHDAD Aug 17 Iraq has received bids by three
foreign companies to build a 1,014 megawatt gas power plant
north of Baghdad, the Electricity Ministry said on Wednesday.
South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction
bid at around $500 million, Egypt's Orascom Construction
at $463 million and a Chinese company offered a bid at
$337 million, the ministry said in a statement.
The contract is to build the plant, at the town of Taji, 20
km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, installing 6 gas units, each
with a capacity of 169 MW, which Iraq bought from Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) in a contract signed in 2008.
"The sums which the companies offered are considered initial
figures, they can be negotiated," the ministry said.
It said the firms had offered to complete installation of
the gas units in 24 months, and that the winning company would
be announced before end-August.
More than eight years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that
toppled Saddam Hussein and triggered years of war and sectarian
conflict, Iraqis only receive a few hours of power a day from
the national electricity grid, even though the country has some
of the world's biggest oil reserves.
Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
dismissed his electricity minister after the government said an
investigation had uncovered irregularities in power contracts
with two foreign companies.
The dismissal of Raad Shallal as electricity minister, which
under Iraqi law parliament has to approve, could complicate
urgent government efforts to bring in investors to tackle the
country's chronic electricity shortages.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; editing by Serena Chaudhry and Keiron
Henderson)