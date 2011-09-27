BAGHDAD, Sept 27 Iraq's cabinet on Tuesday
approved projects to build two power stations in southern Iraq
with investments of more than $656 million, an Iraqi government
spokesman said.
The decision awards a project to build the 1,500 megawatt
Rumaila power station to South Korean Hyundai Engineering Co for
$308 million and hands a 1,250 megawatt power plant in Basra to
Greek power plant builder Metka for $348.8 million.
More than eight years after the U.S. invasion, Iraq is
still struggling to deal with shortages in electricity and the
government has signed several large power plant deals. The
national grid supplies only a few hours of power each day.
Earlier this year protests over power shortages and poor
basic services rocked Baghdad and other Iraqi cities in a test
for Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's fragile power-sharing
government.
(Reporting by Waleed Ibrahim; editing by James Jukwey)