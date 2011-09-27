BAGHDAD, Sept 27 Iraq's cabinet on Tuesday approved projects to build two power stations in southern Iraq with investments of more than $656 million, an Iraqi government spokesman said.

The decision awards a project to build the 1,500 megawatt Rumaila power station to South Korean Hyundai Engineering Co for $308 million and hands a 1,250 megawatt power plant in Basra to Greek power plant builder Metka for $348.8 million.

More than eight years after the U.S. invasion, Iraq is still struggling to deal with shortages in electricity and the government has signed several large power plant deals. The national grid supplies only a few hours of power each day.

Earlier this year protests over power shortages and poor basic services rocked Baghdad and other Iraqi cities in a test for Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's fragile power-sharing government. (Reporting by Waleed Ibrahim; editing by James Jukwey)