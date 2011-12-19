* Contract for two 320 MW units
* Units to be installed in 14 months
BAGHDAD Dec 19 Iraq signed a $72 million
electricity deal with Iranian power development firm Sunir to
expand a plant in northern Iraq by 320 megawatts to help feed
the power-starved nation, an electricity ministry official said
on Monday.
The Iranian company will install two gas units, each with a
production capacity of 160 megawatts, at Dibis power plant in
northern Kirkuk province, Musab al-Mudarres, a spokesman at the
electricity ministry, said.
He said the units, which were purchased from Siemens
in 2008, would be installed in just over 14 months.
Dibis currently produces 150 MW.
Iraq is trying to ramp up electricity production as it
rebuilds after years of war and international sanctions.
The electricity ministry signed a series of power deals this
year to boost the national grid. It plans to add 22,000
megawatts of production capacity across Iraq over the next three
years, Deputy Electricity Minister Salam Qazaz said in November.
The deal with Sunir is the second contract awarded to the
company. It has already built a $150 million gas power plant in
Baghdad, consisting of two units with a total capacity of 320
MW. The first unit became operational this year.
Power disruptions are a chief complaint among Iraqis, with
demand far exceeding supply estimated at around 7,000 MW.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; editing by Serena Chaudhry)