BAGHDAD, April 26 Iraq's electricity ministry signed a $363 million power deal with Egypt's Orascom Construction to build a 1,014 megawatt gas power plant in northern Iraq, it said on Thursday.

The contract involves building a plant in Baiji, 180 km (112 miles) north of Baghdad, to install six gas units, each with a capacity of 169 MW, which Iraq bought from Siemens in 2008. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; editing by Keiron Henderson)