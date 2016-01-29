ERBIL, Iraq Jan 29 A pipeline for gas used to
generate around half the electricity in Iraq's northern
Kurdistan region was blown up on Friday, knocking out power, a
police chief and electricity official told Reuters.
The explosion struck the pipeline in the Qader Karam
district of Kirkuk, according to police chief Serhad Qader, who
said it was caused by two homemade bombs.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
The pipeline feeds gas from the Khor Mor field to two power
plants in the Erbil and Sulaimaniyah provinces of the Kurdistan
region, which already suffers from electricity shortages.
The head of electricity distribution in Kurdistan, Omid
Ahmed Mohammed, said the blast had initially reduced the
region's total electricity supply to around 400 megawatts (MW)
from 2,850 MW, but authorities later managed to return it to
around 2,000 MW by drawing on other sources.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; editing by Andrew Roche)