* Congress approves 3rd electricity minister in a year
* Power supplies major headache for gov't
BAGHDAD Oct 10 Iraq's parliament approved a new
electricity minister on Monday, two months after the former
minister stepped down over contract irregularities in the latest
scandal to hit the troubled sector.
Electricity shortages are one of the biggest gripes among
Iraqis since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 and the ministry has
been a source of political squabbling among the Sunni, Shi'ite
and Kurdish blocs who make up Iraq's power-sharing government.
The new minister, Karim Aftan, 60, was an independent
candidate of the Sunni-backed Iraqiya party, rivals of the
Shi'ite ruling coalition, lawmaker Zuhair al-Araji said.
The former minister, Raad Shallal, resigned from his post in
early August at the request of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
after irregularities worth $1.7 billion were discovered in power
deals with two foreign firms.
His predecessor was also forced out in 2010 summer after
protests over chronic power shortages.
Electricity supplies collapsed into chaos after the invasion
when power plants were looted or went without maintenance.
Iraq's national grid supplies only a few hours of power a
day, forcing Iraqis to rely on private or neighborhood
generators.
Iraq's electricity supply this summer was 8,300 megawatts
enough to provide eight hours of power a day, compared with peak
demand of 15,000 MW during summer days, said Raad al-Haris,
senior deputy minister of electricity said in September.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; editing by Patrick Markey)