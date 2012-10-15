* Iraq invites firms to build wind and solar energy stations
* Aims to add 400 MW in three years
* Iraq suffers from chronic power shortages
BAGHDAD, Oct 15 Iraq plans to spend up to $1.6
billion on solar and wind power stations over the next three
years to add 400 megawatts to the national grid to help curb
daily blackouts, an official from the ministry of electricity
said on Monday.
Nine years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam
Hussein, investment is needed in most of Iraq's industries, not
least power generation, which produces just 8,800 MW of the
14,000 MW needed.
The dilapidated national grid supplies only a few hours of
power a day, leaving Iraqis to swelter in the summer months,
when temperatures can top 50 degrees Celsius.
Invitations have been sent to about 25 leading companies to
manufacture and install solar and wind power plants, said Laith
al-Mamury, the head of the planning and studies department at
the ministry of electricity.
The companies include Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp,
Swiss engineering group ABB and Egypt's Orascom Construction
.
The ministry has allocated an initial $200 million from the
2013 budget to add 50 MW to the grid next year, focusing on
deserted and border areas, Mamury said.
Solar energy is rare in Iraq, expect for lighting on some of
its main streets.
The ministry has plans to reach 22 gigawatts of power
generation capacity to meet demand in 2016 by upgrading and
building new power projects to solve the chronic
shortages.
Mamury said each megawatt of solar or wind energy cost
around $3.5-$4 million, but the initial outlay would be offset
by lower running costs because the stations do not need fuel to
operate.
In the long term, the aim is for solar and wind energy to
account for 2 percent of power generation volume, Mamury said
OPEC member Iraq has the world's fourth-largest oil reserves
and is producing more than 3 million barrels per day (bpd) for
the first time in three decades.
"It is true that we are an oil country but we should save
oil for the coming generation not only sell it or burn it," he
said.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami, editing by Isabel Coles and William
Hardy)