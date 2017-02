BAGHDAD Oct 13 Iraq's oil ministry said on Thursday it had signed a final deal with Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) to develop its Akkas gas field in the western province of Anbar. Iraq had asked KOGAS to develop the Akkas gas field on its own after partner KazMunaiGas Exploration Production withdrew from the deal. . Akkas is Iraq's largest gas field with estimated reserves of 5.6 trillion cubic feet. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Patrick Markey and Keiron Henderson)