* Iraq wins offer on only one out of six blocks
* Kuwait Energy, TPAO, Dragon Oil get Block 9 oil deal
* Baghdad wants to build up crude reserves
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, May 30 Iraq awarded only one out of six
new oil and gas blocks to foreign companies on Wednesday as the
tough contract terms on offer, especially at a time when the
world has plenty of gas, dampened interest in the country's
fourth energy bidding round.
The auction aims to spur the rapid expansion of Iraq's
energy sector after years of war and sanctions, but officials
and corporate executives said the economics of the contracts,
especially on gas deals, largely kept companies away on the
first of two days of bidding.
"We believe the contracts.. serve the interests of the
companies and Iraq. But they have a different view," Abdul-Mahdy
al-Ameedi, director of the ministry's contracts and licensing
directorate, said. "That is why only one block was awarded."
Iraq is offering foreign companies service agreements -
where they are paid a fee - rather than production-sharing deals
that allow them to profit jointly from the output.
Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) has the world's fourth-largest oil
reserves and the tenth-largest gas reserves, and it still offers
potentially rich unexplored territories.
But a boom in unconventional natural gas production in
North America has boosted world supplies over the last few
years, while a surge in Australian exports, gas finds in east
Africa, and China's own gas potential combine to make trickier
prospects such as Iraq less attractive.
During the first day of the auction on Wednesday, foreign
companies made no offers on four oil and gas blocks. A group led
by UK-based Premier Oil rejected a government offer on
the fee for a fifth block, scuttling an agreement there.
Only a consortium led by Kuwait Energy and partners Turkey's
TPAO and Dubai-based Dragon Oil secured a deal to
explore Block 9, an area mainly containing oil in the southern
Basra province.
Bidding was decided according to the remuneration fees
offered, with the lowest bids winning blocks. Industry sources
had said companies would have to offer $10 to $20 a barrel for
the service fee to compensate for risks involved.
Kuwait Energy offered a fee of $6.24 per barrel of oil
equivalent. It was able to bid aggressively for the
highly-prized Block 9 because it is already on the ground in
southern Iraq at the Siba gas field project, which it won in
Iraq's third licensing round in October 2010.
Block 9 is adjacent to neighbouring Iran's huge Azadegan
oilfield. Western geologists say there is discovered oil in the
block and add it may be part of the Azadegan reservoir.
"They have already mobilised in southern Iraq, so they were
able to offer a lower remuneration fee," an Iraqi oil executive
said.
Industry sources expect only a few more blocks - probably
oil areas - to be awarded on Thursday. At most a quarter of the
12 blocks on offer are likely to be taken up, the sources said.
Company executives involved in the bidding process said that
despite the sluggish start, oil blocks 8 and 10 would probably
get more bids, because of what one executive called "geological
interest and promising reserves".
Another six blocks were due to go up for auction on
Thursday, alongside at least two blocks rejected on Wednesday.
Iraq had eased its terms on the service contracts in an
attempt to lure interest, but companies remained reluctant.
"With tough gas contract terms, and all the other risks
around these blocks, we don't expect much interest from
companies," said another senior company executive involved in
the bidding, who asked not to be identified.
LARGE RESERVES
Violence in Iraq has ebbed sharply, and major oil companies
like BP and Exxon have already signed large deals to
develop oilfields in the south, where current average exports
are 2.13 million barrels per day and output 2.35 million bpd.
But companies entering new deals must weigh risks from
Iraq's continued political instability against the potential gas
and crude developments on offer in the bidding, which are mostly
in remote parts of western and central Iraq.
Oil explorers winning blocks will immediately be able to
extract gas discovered at their sites, but the Iraqi government
has retained the option to pay compensation to companies to keep
crude in the ground to help boost its reserves.
Investors may also shy away from blocks in more remote areas
due to concerns over security in a country where Sunni Islamists
tied to al Qaeda are still active.
Another hurdle could be the failure of Iraq's parliament to
pass a long-delayed national oil and gas law that would provide
a stronger framework for protecting oil investments.
Baghdad's central government and the autonomous Kurdistan
Regional Government in the north are also locked in a dispute
for control over oil in areas which both authorities claim.
Baghdad rejects deals signed by the Kurdish region as illegal.
Exxon Mobil was dropped from the fourth bidding
round after it announced deals to develop oilfields in
Kurdistan, a move Baghdad rejected. U.S.-based Hess Corp
was also blocked from competing after it signed for Kurdish oil
deals.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Daniel
Fineren in Dubai; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford and Anthony Barker)